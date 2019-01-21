Authorities have identified a 12-year-old girl who died Sunday after a snow fort collapsed on her in Illinois, police said.Police say the girl had built a snow fort with a 9-year-old girl near a snowbank around 2:40 p.m. outside the Rothem Church in Arlington Heights.The fort collapsed on both girls, killing the 12-year-old girl. She was in cardiac arrest when she was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at about 4:30 p.m.The girl has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Esther Jung, of Elk Grove Village.The 9-year-old girl was taken to Northwest Community Hospital and treated for hypothermia. She was being held for observation, Arlington police said.The girls were with their families attending church services and went outside to play in the snow.About an hour later, family members began to look for them and found them underneath the snow.Arlington police called the incident an accident and did not suspect foul play.----------