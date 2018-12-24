#BREAKING: 12 year old boy shot in leg in #EastHarlem; ran two blocks for help in a bodega. @NYPDDetectives on scene; no suspect or motive yet. #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/8HnH89nFrp — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) December 24, 2018

A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot in the leg in Manhattan.Police say the boy was an innocent bystander when he was shot at East 115th and Third Avenue in East Harlem just before 9 p.m. Sunday.The victim first attempted to run home, but when he couldn't make it, he ran into a bodega pleading for help.His mother stopped by the bodega to thank the workers for helping her son."They grabbed the phone and called 911, and one of the other guys, he went outside and he was looking for policemen. He found two police somewhere, they came together and the police helped the little kid" said Jorge Melo, bodega owner. "She said thanks for the help, and that she's sorry he came to the store running because he didn't know what to do."The boy underwent surgery to have the bullet removed Sunday overnight.He is expected to survive.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.Police are still searching for a suspect.----------