12-year-old boy seriously hurt after being shot in the leg in Manhattan

He was shot in East Harlem Sunday night.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot in the leg in Manhattan.

Police say the boy was shot at East 115th and Third Avenue in East Harlem just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery overnight.

He is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

It is unclear whether the 12-year-old was the intended target.

12-year-old seriously hurt after shot in the leg in East Harlem
