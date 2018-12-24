EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot in the leg in Manhattan.
Police say the boy was shot at East 115th and Third Avenue in East Harlem just before 9 p.m. Sunday.
The child was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery overnight.
He is expected to survive.
#BREAKING: 12 year old boy shot in leg in #EastHarlem; ran two blocks for help in a bodega. @NYPDDetectives on scene; no suspect or motive yet. #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/8HnH89nFrp— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) December 24, 2018
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
It is unclear whether the 12-year-old was the intended target.
