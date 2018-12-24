#BREAKING: 12 year old boy shot in leg in #EastHarlem; ran two blocks for help in a bodega. @NYPDDetectives on scene; no suspect or motive yet. #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/8HnH89nFrp — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) December 24, 2018

A 12-year-old boy is in serious condition after being shot in the leg in Manhattan.Police say the boy was shot at East 115th and Third Avenue in East Harlem just before 9 p.m. Sunday.The child was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery overnight.He is expected to survive.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.Police are still searching for a suspect.It is unclear whether the 12-year-old was the intended target.----------