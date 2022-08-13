Spidey event gives you a chance to be Spider-Man in Lower Manhattan

This weekend, you have a chance to be Spiderman!

BATTERY PARK, Manhattan -- This weekend, you have a chance to be Spider-Man!

There is a hero course, spider crawl, giant Spider-Man and more at Battery Park in Lower Manhattan.

It is all to get fans excited for the season two of 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' on the Disney Channel.

On Friday morning, 100 kids from the Boys and Girls Club got a sneak preview.

You must register in advance to check out the event.

Season two of 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' premieres next Friday.

Disney is the parent company of WABC-TV.

