20-year-old man killed in fatal car accident on the Clearview Expressway in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man was killed on the Clearview Expressway Sunday morning in a fatal car accident.
Police say the driver of a 2007 Honda Accord veered off the highway and into a guardrail near the overpass on 73rd Avenue in Queens around 2:30 a.m.
The car ended up striking a tree.
There was another man in the car who was critically injured in the accident.
Police believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.
