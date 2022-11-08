Video shows suspected drunk driver slamming into parked car in New Jersey

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a parked truck on a residental street in Verona.

VERONA, N.J. (WABC) -- A newly released video shows a suspected drunk driver slamming into a parked car early on Sunday in New Jersey with such force it moves several feet.

Police say a 30-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed on Grove Avenue in Verona around 1 a.m. when she crashed her vehicle into a pickup truck parked on the street.

The video shows her white SUV hitting the rear of the black truck, the impact pushing it forward.

No one was injured.

The driver was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses.

