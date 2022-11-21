Thousands of runners raise money for God's Love We Deliver

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five thousand runners made the dash for a good cause in Central Park.

The New York Road Runners held its 'Race to Deliver 4 Mile' on Sunday morning.

Participants raised money and awareness for the organization 'God's Live We Deliver.' The non-profit prepares and delivers nutritious meals to people who are too sick to cook.

This year's event raised more than $285,000 dollars.

