Landslides, damaged buildings leave residents of southern Italy missing, stranded

There is conflicting information as to whether anyone has died from the landslide and subsequent damage, but there are many people reportedly missing.

Heavy rainfall triggered landslides and collapsed building in southern Italy.

Eyewitness News received conflicting information from officials about fatalities.

Italy's interior minister said no deaths have been confirmed yet from yesterday's storm, but the country's vice premier says at least eight people have died.

At least 100 people were reported stranded and about a dozen people were reported missing.

Firefighters are currently working on rescue efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

