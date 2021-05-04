At least 13 killed after Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road

EMBED <>More Videos

13 dead after Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road

MEXICO CITY -- An overpass in Mexico City's metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging downward, trapping cars under rubble and killing at least 13 people, authorities said.

Mexico City's civil protection agency tweeted that almost 70 people were injured in the accident in the south of Mexico's capital, which happened at 10:30 p.m. local time.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum rushed to the area. Video showed at least one broken train along with dozens of rescuers searching through the rubble of the collapsed overpass. Cars could be seen trapped underneath.

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicotrain accidentcollapseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Asian woman, recent FIT grad hit with hammer in Hell's Kitchen
Off-duty cop subdues woman after flight attendant attack on flight
Not reaching herd immunity by the fall could have dire consequences: expert
Murphy nominates woman to lead New Jersey's National Guard
Mount Sinai sending ventilators, PPE to India as COVID crisis grows
Bill, Melinda Gates announce divorce
Bad allergies? Expert explains why and how to find relief
Show More
8-month old baby girl dies after Long Island hit and run
Despite new mask guidance, anxiety lingers for many
Thousands of flowers now line NYC's Fifth Avenue
What you need to know about NY's major reopening
New mom didn't know she was pregnant when she gave birth on flight
More TOP STORIES News