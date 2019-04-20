13 killed, including child, after gunmen raid family party in eastern Mexico

EMBED <>More Videos

Police in eastern Mexico say gunmen broke into a family party and opened fire, killing 13 people and wounding at least four others.

MEXICO CITY -- Police in eastern Mexico say gunmen broke into a family party and opened fire, killing 13 people and wounding at least four others.

The Veracruz state Public Security Department says seven men, five women and a child were killed in the Friday night attack at an events hall in the oil city of Minatitlan near the Gulf of Mexico.

A department statement says the attackers asked for a man called "El Beky," who apparently owns a bar in the city. It's not clear if he was among the dead. Officials say they don't yet know a motive for the shooting.

Federal and state police set up checkpoints in the region to help in the search for the attackers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicomass shootingshootingchild killedshooting rampage
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police find woman stabbed to death, child in NYC apartment
MTA fare hikes go into effect this weekend
Officer struck by car while responding to slashing on LI
2 teens violently robbed in Brooklyn subway station
Protests erupt after officers open fire on unarmed couple in car
Zookeeper hospitalized after being tackled by tiger
6-year-old falls out window of Bronx building while parents install AC unit
Show More
Correction officer accused of driving drunk, crashing into cars
Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by car on LI
United Methodists edge toward breakup over LGBT policies
'La Llorona' movie promotion with Mexican healers draws fire
Border Patrol warns armed civilians against policing US-Mexico border
More TOP STORIES News