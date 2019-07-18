13 Philadelphia police officers to be fired following Facebook post investigation

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross says 13 officers will be fired following an investigation into racist and offensive Facebook posts.

The officers are on a 30-day suspension with intent to dismiss, Ross said during a news conference on Thursday.

A total of 72 officers had been placed on administrative leave. Many of those officers will face disciplinary action ranging from reprimand to five-day suspension.

Four officers will be suspended for 30 days, Ross said.





Ross said the posts contained such messages such as "death to Islam" or described African-Americans as "thugs." Some also suggested violence to transgender individuals.

Ross said the department considered several factors when deciding on discipline, including the officers' Constitutional rights and the integrity of the police department.

Many of them committed a violation of the department's social media directive, Ross said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Richard Ross are providing an update into the investigation into several officers' Facebook posts.

The department has been looking into racist and offensive comments that appeared on several officers' Facebook pages.
The department said it was investigating the posts, which were compiled in a database by the Plain View Project and published by Injustice Watch, a not-for-profit journalism organization.

Attorney Emily Baker-White reviewed public posts of more than 14,000 officers in eight cities, including Philadelphia, York (Pa.), Dallas, St. Louis and Phoenix.

According to Injustice Watch, of the more than 1,000 Philadelphia officers identified on Facebook by Baker-White, 328 of them posted troubling content.

Many of the comments called for violence against Muslims, protestors, immigrants, and those accused of crimes. Some posts celebrated police brutality and in a few cases called for violence against women.

The city hired an independent law firm to help investigate the posts.

In a statement issued back in June, Ross said the department is taking several steps toward addressing the issue, including anti-racist and anti-bias training, training on social media and discrimination policies, and an internal auditing process to monitor social media posts by police personnel.
