13 shot, suspect in custody after shooting in Midland-Odessa, Texas: DPS official

ODESSA, Texas -- One suspect is in custody after 13 people were shot in Midland-Odessa, Texas, on Saturday afternoon, according to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Odessa Police Department said Saturday afternoon that it was looking for at least one suspect who was "driving around Odessa shooting at random people." That suspect had apparently hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck.

The extent of the victims' injuries is not clear.

Police initially said that there could be a second suspect in a gold/white small Toyota truck; that possible second suspect's status is not clear.

In a Facebook post, police encouraged everyone to get off the road and use extreme caution. Midland police said one suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250.



Midland and Odessa are in West Texas, about 20 miles apart.

President Donald Trump has been briefed and the White House is monitoring the situation, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told ABC News. ATF agents from Dallas and Lubbock are responding to the incident.

ABC News contributed to this report.
