13-year-old arrested in hate crime assault on Sikh teen at Long Island mall

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate hate crime against Sikh teen at mall in Suffolk County

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) -- A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after police say he punched a Sikh teenager at a Long Island mall.

The boy, from Huntington Station, is charged with second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

He is not being identified because of his age, and the case will be handled in family court.

Chaz Bedi, 13, of Syosset, said he and a friend were walking through Walt Whitman Shops last Saturday when they passed a large group of teenagers.

ALSO READ | Man charged with DWI after driving on to school field full of students in Nassau County
EMBED More News Videos

Police say 73-year-old Edward Coghlan first struck another car in a Wendy's parking lot and fled, and when the other driver followed, he drove through a fence and onto the school field.


Bedi told Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne one of them yelled, "Hey, Muhammad, come over here."

They were both wearing dastars, also known as turbans, as part of their Sikh religious garb.

Bedi said he and his friend walked up to the group and exchanged words, but they decided to walk away.

"Their body language, it's a little hostile," Bedi said. "They look older than us."

But he said the teens followed them, and one punched him in the face as another recorded on his cell phone.

"One of them says, 'I'm going to knock that ball off your head,'" Bedi said. "I see one of them walking up behind me, and then he jumps in front of me and then he just hits me in the face."

He said the teenager punched him with a closed fist on the left side of his face, and he and his friend then hid in a clothing store for a half hour.

ALSO READ | People getting vaccinated at Belmont Park get tickets to next year's Belmont Stakes
EMBED More News Videos

A new pop-up vaccination site is opening Friday at Belmont Park on Long Island.


A Macy's employee notified security, who located the teens and kicked them out of the mall. Bedi's father, Satbir Singh, said the guard told him the teens said Bedi and his friend threatened to blow up the mall.

"Are you kidding me?" Singh said. "You're going to stereotype them and say like now we're terrorists?"

The teens apparently snuck back onto the property and were later detained for questioning.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington stationsuffolk countyhate crimemallhate crime investigationteenagers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 person dead after SUV plunges into canal in Westchester Co.
2 women slashed during dispute on NYC subway train
AccuWeather: More showers & thunderstorms
Teacher, principal on leave after student's project on Hitler
More than 100 cats and kittens rescued from NJ home
NJ high school junior holds share of lead at U.S. Women's Open
Queens DA moves to dismiss charges against 3 in 1996 double murder
Show More
COVID Update: Heart inflammation cases studied in teens, young adults
Murphy ends NJ public health emergency, indoor limits lifted
Famed Pompidou Center to open 1st North American satellite in NJ
2 hurt in high-rise apartment building fire in Bronx
Belmont Park giving vaccination incentive at pop up center
More TOP STORIES News