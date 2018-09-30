Shark attack at California beach leaves teen hospitalized

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday morning after being attacked by a shark at a beach in San Diego County, officials said. (@JohnRobbins/Twitter)

ENCINITAS, California --
A stretch of Southern California beach is still closed to surfers and swimmers a day after a 13-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while diving for lobsters.

Officials didn't have an update on the boy's condition during a press conference Sunday in Encinitas, north of San Diego. He was in critical but stable condition Saturday.

Marine Safety Capt. Larry Giles says there have been no reports of additional shark activity since the attack Saturday morning. He says it's still unclear what kind of shark was involved.

About 4 miles (6.5 kilometers) of beach will remain closed until at least 7 a.m. Monday.

The victim was quickly pulled from the water by other divers and flown to a trauma center, where he underwent surgery.


