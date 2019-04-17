13-year-old boy robbed of iPhone at gunpoint in the Bronx

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for two thieves accused of robbing a 13-year-old boy at gunpoint.Authorities released video of the robbers, who they believe are also teenagers.It happened last Wednesday near Randolph Place and Stadium Avenue in Pelham Bay around 4:15 p.m.Police say one of the robbers pointed a gun at the boy and stole his iPhone and ear pods.The victim was not physically hurt.The first individual is described as a black male teenager, 5'9" tall, last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe on the side and was carrying a Champion backpack.The second individual is described as a black male teenager, 5'10" tall, last seen wearing a gray jacket, light gray sweatpants, black sneakers and was carrying a dark-colored backpack.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------