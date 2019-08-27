13-year-old girl accidentally shot by brother in Queens park

A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was accidentally shot by her brother in Queens overnight, according to police.

Authorities say the boy and his friends were playing with a gun in Baisley Park Pond in Springfield Gardens when it went off just before 1 a.m.

The bullet appears to have ricocheted and struck his sister in the lower back.

She was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

The brother is being questioned by police, as are his two friends.

Related topics:
new york cityqueensspringfield gardensshooting
