FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --A 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy are among five suspects charged in the murder of a man in Queens.
Ian Cruz, 23, was found dead inside Bayswater Point State Park in Far Rockaway on December 15th.
Police also arrested Elmer Guttierez, 18, Yonathan Sanchez, 22, and Carlos Guerra, 18. They were all charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
Police say Cruz had signs of trauma on his head and body.
The circumstances surrounding Cruz's death are unclear.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube