13-year-old girl charged in shooting death of 35-year-old man in Jersey City

The Hudson County prosecutor's office said Friday that the Jersey City teen was arrested just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the Dec. 10 death of 35-year-old Niles Holmes.
Prosecutors said she was charged as a juvenile with murder, aggravated assault and weapons crimes. Her name wasn't released.
Shortly after Holmes was shot, police in Jersey City found a 24-year-old man with graze wounds. He was treated at Jersey City Medical Center.
