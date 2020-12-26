13-year-old girl charged in shooting death of 35-year-old man in Jersey City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9039029" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal has more on a 41-year-old man charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with a wrong-way crash in Westchester County that killed one person and injured two.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9055625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials say the suspect followed the 51-year-old woman on East 48th Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday as she left the governor's office.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Authorities say a 13-year-old girl is facing juvenile charges including murder in the shooting death of a man in New Jersey.The Hudson County prosecutor's office said Friday that the Jersey City teen was arrested just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the Dec. 10 death of 35-year-old Niles Holmes.Prosecutors said she was charged as a juvenile with murder, aggravated assault and weapons crimes. Her name wasn't released.Shortly after Holmes was shot, police in Jersey City found a 24-year-old man with graze wounds. He was treated at Jersey City Medical Center.----------