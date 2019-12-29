13-year-old girl killed, 2 juveniles hurt in North Carolina mall parking lot shooting, police say

CONCORD, N.C. -- Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was killed and two boys under age 16 were hurt in a shooting at a North Carolina mall Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Concord Mills Mall in Concord, a city with a population of approximately 94,000 just outside of Charlotte, according to WSOC.

On arrival, the teenage girl was pronounced dead, and two boys were taken to the hospital and are stable.

Concord Police said it was not an active shooter situation but are still investigating.



Concord police said initial reports indicate the shooting started as a fight in the Dave and Buster's parking lot. They have not said if any arrests have been made or released possible suspect information.

Authorities said they are investigating the possibility the shooting is connected to a deadly shooting Saturday evening in a Concord neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinamallshootingcharlotte news
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in Monsey
Small plane crashes into woods on Long Island
Queens teen stabbed several times while walking home
Tina Turner mural defaced with swastika
AccuWeather: Sunny to start
Doctor charged in 25 deaths sues hospital for defamation
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in Bronx
Show More
Thai Navy SEAL dies from infection linked to soccer team cave rescue
EXCLUSIVE: Man saved by Good Samaritans after pushed onto subway tracks
Assailants kidnap man, leave him zip-tied on street in Brooklyn robbery
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers quarterback claims self-defense
Joe Burrow throws 7 TDs, LSU defeats Oklahoma 63-28
More TOP STORIES News