13-year-old girl shot by stray bullet while sitting on park bench in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot by a stray bullet while sitting on a park bench in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. inside St. Andrew's Playground at the intersection of St. Andrew's Place and Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police say two men were arguing inside the playground when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.
The girl was sitting on the bench with friends when she was shot in the shoulder.
"I just seen kids run up to Herkimer and St. Andrew's and by the time I looked on the ground the girl was already on the floor," said one witness. "And they was just standing around her saying 'oh my God, oh my God' and then some of them ran."
The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital in serious but stable condition.
There have been no arrests.
Three people were shot in the same playground on Memorial Day weekend.
