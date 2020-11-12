13-year-old girl shot in the Bronx when gunman fires into group

The gunshots rang out just before 2:30 p.m. on Seward Avenue in the Soundview section.
Police say the girl was not the intended target and was with a small group of other people when the man came up and opened fire.
ALSO READ | Off-duty officer shoots man who tried to carjack him in Brooklyn: NYPD
She was struck in the knee and was rushed to Jacobi Hospital.
She is expected to survive.
The gunman fled the scene, and so far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Determined New Yorkers come together to save sick swan's life
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip