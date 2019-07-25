13-year-old girl shot while sitting on park bench in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was shot while sitting on a park bench in Brooklyn Wednesday night.It happened just before 8 p.m. inside St. Andrew's Playground at the intersection of St. Andrews Place and Herkimer Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.The girl was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Kings County Hospital in serious but stable condition.It is not yet clear whether the girl was the intended target of the shooting.There have been no arrests.----------