Florida Governor Ron DeSantis set to bring book tour to Long Island

The Florida Governor is slated to arrive in Long Island for a scheduled book tour.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Long Island this weekend.

Governor DeSantis is expected to be in Nassau County on Saturday as part of his promotional book tour.

This news comes as Republican Ron DeSantis is widely-expected to announce a presidential run in the spring.

He is considered by many to be one of the GOP frontrunners for the presidential nomination, aside from former President Trump.

Nassau County police say they are prepared for anyone that comes to the event or protest.

