  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
SPONSORED CONTENT

The Key to an Unforgettable Visit to Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley

WABC logo
Sunday, April 23, 2023 3:06PM
ABC7NY Local Spotlight: Greater Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley
EMBED <>More Videos

We're hitting the road for an epic spring getaway! Join us for a trip to Wilmington, Delaware and the Brandwine Valley.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You'd be hard-pressed to find a region within a few hours' drive from New York City that offers more beauty, more history and more variety than Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley.

Renowned for its cultural attractions, gardens, mansions and museums, the area offers a treasure trove of unforgettable memories to be made.

Overwhelming? Hardly. The Brandywine Treasure Trail Passport organizes 12 of the region's must-visit destinations into one accessible package, for one price, so you can explore at your leisure all season long.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW