New York discontinuing 'Excelsior Pass' COVID vaccine phone app

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State is discontinuing the 'Excelsior Pass' COVID vaccine phone app.

The program allowed users to easily show proof of their vaccine status and test results.

The state tried to find other uses for the technology, but ultimately determined it would not be worth the cost.

It is recommended that New Yorkers access their vaccine records through their healthcare provider moving forward.

The app will be fully decommissioned by July 28. Any data stored in the app will remain accessible.

