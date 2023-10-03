NY college student detained in Dubai

A New York college student will be spending the next year in prison in Dubai. Elizabeth Polanco de Los Santos was on a layover from a vacation when she got pulled by security for extra screening at the Dubai Airport. She says she leaned past one of the security guards for help putting back on a brace she had been wearing following a surgical procedure. That contact with the guard was called "assaulting and insulting." She has spent $50,000 towards her legal defense. Even more confusing, after being sentenced to a year in prison, officials said "if all goes well" she will only be held until she can book a flight out of the UAE.