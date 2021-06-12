Mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street: 14 hurt, 1 suspect arrested, 1 remains at large

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10781617" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting on 6th Street in Austin on Friday night. Travis Young, who lives right above where the shooting occurred said, "I hit the ground faster than I knew I could move."

AUSTIN, Texas -- One suspect has been arrested after a shooting in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin early Saturday morning, wounding 14 people, including two critically, before getting away, authorities said.Investigators continued looking for the second suspect involved on Saturday and were working to find out what led to the violence."This does appear to be an isolated incident between the two parties," Chacon said.Most, if not all of the victims were believed to be innocent bystanders, but investigators continued to review surveillance video of the area.The gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants.At the time, the street was barricaded to keep out vehicle traffic, Chacon said."Our officers responded very quickly," Austin Police Department's interim chief said. "They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals."Some officers drove patients to the hospital because of how chaotic the shooting scene was. Chacon said it became hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to the wounded.Travis Young was inside his apartment building on on 6th Street when he heard the gunshots."By the second gunshot, I was already on the floor," Young said. "Popped up about 30 to 40 seconds later, and you saw bodies everywhere. People were screaming. People in pain."Houston resident Fred Plummer said he's in Austin for an annual bike rally and returned to the scene of the shooting Saturday afternoon.Plummer said he had left just moments before gunfire erupted earlier in the day."People were texting me asking if I was okay because they knew I was in the area," Plummer said. "I had to say my prayers again. I was really grateful that whatever it was, moved me to leave. Its, you know, its sad."While two victims remain in critical condition, Chacon said all of the shooting victims are expected to survive."We have 14 people that were shot, and none of them, to this point, have lost their life," Chacon said. "I'm extremely grateful for that. But, I want to highlight that I truly believe it was our officers' quick action that is largely responsible for that."By mid-afternoon on Saturday, the crowd returned to restaurants and bars along the street."You just got to be aware of your surroundings, and what could possibly happen," Joseph James from Houston said. "And, try to make the best decision because something could go wrong any place and time."