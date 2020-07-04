14 injured in massive building fire in Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A massive fire tore through a three-story building early Saturday morning in the Bronx.

The incident happened on 167th Street in the Highbridge section.

Authorities say 14 people were injured, but luckily none of the injuries is considered to be life-threatening.

Two firefighters were transported to Jacobi Medical Center, while four civilians to an area hospital. The rest were treated on scene.

Over 100 firefighters remained on site to put out hot-spots.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxfdnybronx newsfireapartment firefirefighter injuredfirefightersnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC beachgoers expected to wear face masks during holiday weekend
New COVID cases in NY top 900 for first time in 3 weeks
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: 4th of July forecast
July 4th flyover: How to watch in NYC
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Man killed by train after intervening in fight at Harlem station
Show More
Macy's week-long July 4th fireworks gears up for finale
NYC shootings: No end in sight to dramatic rise in gun violence
Police looking to question man in connection to teen basketball star's murder
At Mount Rushmore, Trump announces plans for vast statue park
Coronavirus News: More NJ businesses reopen, NYC updates school plans
More TOP STORIES News