14 police officers injured in Bronx apartment fire, suffered smoke inhalation

By Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) -- Flames tore through an apartment building in the Bronx injuring 14 police officers.

The officers suffered smoke inhalation and were treated at a local hospital and released.

Officials say the fire broke out Tuesday around 11 p.m. in an apartment building on Baychester Avenue in the Wakefield section.

Police officers knocked on about 70 apartment doors, telling residents to evacuate.

"Upon arrival we had fire out windows on the second and third floors of this address," an FDNY official said.

Two families were left homeless because of the fire. One resident was treated for their asthma which was aggravated by the smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

