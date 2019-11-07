14-year-old boy stabbed during Bronx robbery

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was stabbed during an apparent robbery in the Bronx Thursday, according to police.

It happened at Jerome and Fordham avenues in the Fordham section just before 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say the teen was stabbed and robbed of his cell phone.

A man said to be wearing all black fled the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition.

