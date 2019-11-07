14-year-old boy stabbed during Bronx robbery

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was stabbed during an apparent robbery in the Bronx Thursday, according to police.It happened at Jerome and Fordham avenues in the Fordham section just before 12:30 p.m.Authorities say the teen was stabbed and robbed of his cell phone.A man said to be wearing all black fled the scene.The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition.----------