14-year-old boy stabbed on Bronx sidewalk

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the Bronx Thursday, according to police.

It happened at Jerome and Fordham avenues in the Fordham section just before 12:30 p.m.

Authorities say the teen was stabbed as he walked down the street.

A man said to be wearing all black fled the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition.

