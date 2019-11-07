FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the Bronx Thursday, according to police.
It happened at Jerome and Fordham avenues in the Fordham section just before 12:30 p.m.
Authorities say the teen was stabbed as he walked down the street.
A man said to be wearing all black fled the scene.
The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in serious condition.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
14-year-old boy stabbed on Bronx sidewalk
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News