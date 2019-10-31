14-year-old boy shot in the leg near park in the Bronx

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg near a Bronx park Thursday, police said.The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Creston Avenue in the Fordham section.The teen was shot while standing in front of a six-story building near East 193rd Street, directly across from St. James Park.The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet known. There have been no arrests.The boy was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.----------