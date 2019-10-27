14-year-old fatally shot on Queens basketball court, police say

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on a basketball court in Queens, police say.

The shooting happened at 116-80 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard at the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica.

The teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead after being shot in the neck.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the teen has not been released.

