14-year-old fatally shot on Queens basketball court

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed on a basketball court in Queens, police say.The shooting happened at 116-80 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard at the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica.The teen was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead after being shot in the neck.The boy, who lives at the Baisley Park Houses, is not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.No arrests have been made.The investigation is ongoing.The identity of the teen has not been released.----------