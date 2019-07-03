14-year-old girl, 9-year-old brother missing in Newark found safe in Jersey City

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Newark police confirm that a pair of siblings who went missing early Wednesday have been found safe in Jersey City.Authorities say 14-year-old Treazure Greene and her 9-year-old brother Shan disappeared around 2 a.m. from the 100 block of South 7th Street.Details of where and how they were found have not been released, but Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said one of the children has run away before.Later Wednesday morning, police escorted a woman from the home where the children live in handcuffs. Her relationship, if any, to the children is not yet known.The children's mother is said to own two large pit bulls that have attacked one of the children in the past, according to neighbors.Neighbors added that they never heard any commotion from the home, but they would often see the children outside walking the dogs.Emergency services was on the scene by the afternoon to remove at least one of the dogs from the home.Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.----------