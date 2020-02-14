14-year-old slashed in face on MTA bus in Upper Manhattan on way home from school

FORT GEORGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 14-year-old girl was slashed in the face and a 17-year-old had her phone stolen after a dispute on an MTA bus.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday near Saint Nicholas Avenue and West 191st Street.

Police say a group of teens were riding an M191 bus on their way home from school when they got into a verbal dispute with an unknown group of females on the bus.

When the teens got off the bus, police say they were engaged by a group of males, in addition to the females from the bus, on the sidewalk.

A 17-year-old had her phone stolen while the 14-year-old victim was slashed across the face by a male with a cutting instrument.

The group of unidentified males and females ran away, but surveillance video captured the male who slashed the teen.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital where she underwent surgery for the laceration to her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

