Jaylon McKenzie, teen football star featured in Sports Illustrated, killed in Venice, Ill. shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

A rising young football star is dead, after a shooting in Venice, Illinois over the weekend.

VENICE, Ill. -- A teen sports standout featured in a Sports Illustrated article about young athletes who would rule the future of sports has been fatally shot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted police as saying that 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie, an East St. Louis eighth grader, was shot Saturday night at a party in Venice, Illinois, about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

Police say they found McKenzie with serious wounds and he died at a hospital. A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

McKenzie drew national attention when he caught five passes for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns at the NFL's 8th Grade All-American Game in Canton, Ohio, in August. He posted on social media that he had received football scholarship from the University of Missouri and University of Illinois.

He told Sports Illustrated his dream was to play in the NFL and be a star in Los Angeles for the Chargers or Rams.

ABC News contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teen killedu.s. & worldhigh school footballsports illustrated
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Duchess Meghan in labor, Prince Harry by her side
3-year-old dies in burning car in Queens; father in custody
Woman raped, family terrorized in Queens home invasion
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
Diana Ross feels 'violated' by TSA screener's touching
AccuWeather: Warmer sunshine
3-alarm fire causes Paterson building to partially collapse
Show More
Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't on
Trump fixer Cohen heads to prison in hush-money scheme
Opening statements set to begin in trial of 5 in Junior murder
Teenager with autism attacked in Bronx building
Wild brawl breaks out after workers try to stop suspected shoplifter
More TOP STORIES News