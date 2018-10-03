14-year-old suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Brooklyn basketball court

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Brownsville on the search.

Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police have arrested the 14-year-old boy accused of killing an innocent teenager on a Brooklyn playground.

The NYPD asked the public for help to find 14-year-old Aaron Nathaniel, who they said fired a gun at that Brownsville basketball court. He was arrested Wednesday evening and authorities say charges against him are pending.



Police said two shots were fired from more than 100 feet away, hitting 16-year-old Oluwadurotimi "Timi" Oyebola in the head and killing him while he was playing basketball a week and a half ago.

Timi's family, friends and the community held a vigil and walk in his honor Monday night.

Many of those in the crowd were trying to wrap their head around the loss.

"It's sad that these kids are just picking up guns, and they're shooting and killing innocent, this was a bright young man," a mourner said. "Picking up a gun, killing someone like this is senseless. We're not only destroying families, we're destroying generations."

Police said Timi was not the intended target. Instead, they believe the suspect tried to shoot someone he was playing basketball with that afternoon.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingsuspect profileBrownsvilleNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Vigil held for teen fatally shot on basketball court
Vigil held for teen fatally shot on basketball court
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after 7 officers shot, 1 fatally, in SC
NYPD searching for man who tried to rape elderly woman in Bronx
Family of Boy Scout killed by alleged drunk driver speaks out
Mom speaks out after man arrested in beating of 6-year-old son
11 men wanted after teens attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
NWS confirms 4 tornadoes touched down across NY, CT
1 stabbed in Midtown; Police search for suspect
NJ's Teacher of the Year helps students becomes teachers too
Show More
Man accused of trying to smuggle $115K of cocaine in bottles
Union: 20 correction officers hurt in brawl at NYC facility
14-year-old stops burglar from breaking into LI home
GOP senators await FBI report on Kavanaugh investigation
NY, NJ officials warn of possible measles exposure
More News