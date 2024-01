Etiquette expert on how to say 'no' to invitations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The post-holidays cold and wet weather can make you just want to curl up indoors.

There's new research out suggesting that if you're invited out, and don't want to go, you really can say no without becoming a total pariah.

Etiquette expert Myka Meier joined Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10 to share how to say no to an invitation and not feel bad about it or lose your connection to your friends.