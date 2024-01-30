Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils has been charged with sexual assault in a 2018 case

LONDON, Ontario -- Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils has been charged with sexual assault in a 2018 case in Ontario, his lawyers say.

This comes after McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, along with other NHL players Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who is now with a team in Europe, all were granted indefinite leave last week.

London, Ontario, police launched an investigation in 2022 after word emerged that Hockey Canada had settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of that gold medal-winning team at a gala. The Globe & Mail, citing unnamed sources, reported last Wednesday that five players from that team were asked to surrender to police in the city halfway between Toronto and Detroit to face charges of sexual assault.

