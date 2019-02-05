15 arrested in bust of alleged Rockland County drug operation

NYACK, Rockland County (WABC) --More than a dozen people were arrested in the bust of an alleged Rockland County drug operation Tuesday morning.
State police, DEA agents and the FBI executed search warrants at the Warren Hills apartment complex in Nyack in one of several raids conducted throughout the county.
Authorities said 15 people were taken into custody, with charges pending.
The New York State Police is expected to release more information later Tuesday.
