15 hurt, 2 critically, in Olinville, Bronx apartment fire

OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- 15 people were injured, two critically, in an apartment fire in the Bronx early Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. inside the second floor of the Holland Avenue building and quickly spread throughout the building.

There were reports that people had jumped out of windows to escape the flames. Fire officials said that one critically injured person was found on the sidewalk with burns when they arrived on the scene. Another critically injured person was also hospitalized.


Some of the injured were found at the scene, while fire officials discovered several others who had also jumped out windows at Montefiore Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

