15 hurt, 2 critically in Olinville, Bronx apartment fire

EMBED <>More Videos

John Del Giorno reports from Newscopter 7 over the scene of the fire.

By Eyewitness News
OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- Fifteen people were hurt, two critically, in an apartment fire in the Bronx early Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. inside the second floor of the Holland Avenue building and quickly spread throughout the building.

There were reports that people had jumped out of windows to escape the flames. Fire officials said that one critically injured person was found on the sidewalk with burns when they arrived on the scene. Another critically injured person was also hospitalized.


Some of the injured were found at the scene, while fire officials discovered several others who had also jumped out windows at Montefiore Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
olinvillebronxnew york cityfdnyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search for bicyclist who shot Uber passenger in Brooklyn
Man shot by police in Harlem apartment building
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold continues
Pair of serial thieves wanted for a dozen burglaries in Queens
Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent for Christians
Police: Baby left alone on busy subway during rush hour
Show More
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Stretch of Route 3 in NJ reopened after falling debris from overpass
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
R. Kelly says 'I didn't do this stuff' in first interview since being charged
Bloomberg not running for president in 2020
More TOP STORIES News