15-month-old dies after being bitten by family friend's Rottweiler

EMBED <>More Videos

A Las Vegas family is mourning the loss of a 15-month-old girl after she was bitten by a Rottweiler on Saturday.

LAS VEGAS -- A Las Vegas family is mourning the loss of a 15-month-old girl after she was bitten by a Rottweiler on Saturday.

Authorities said the 4-year-old dog, who belonged to a family friend, bit the child. However, details on what led up to the attack are still unclear, KLAS reports.

Police said the girl was rushed to Henderson Hospital where she died.

RELATED: Dogs quarantined after Raleigh neighbors report bites

The dog was taken into custody by animal control and was euthanized at the owner's request.

"I am speechless," neighbor Michael Seed said. "I don't even want to go over there because I'm sure the family is hurting, anybody would hurt by that situation to lose a child. And now with the dog doing something like that...I have no remorse for the animal anymore."

RELATED: Vicious dog attack leads to unlikely friendship between hero and survivor
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadababy deathdog attackdog
TOP STORIES
Fire burns through well-known Hicksville bakery
Police: Bronx mother stabbed 2 young children with razor
AccuWeather: Skies clearing Monday
Measles scare holds up plane arriving at JFK
Good Samaritans confront man with hatchet on NYC subway
Westchester County ends contract with Rye Playland management
Van crashed into FL cafe while Sen. Booker held event
Show More
Police: Man posing as customer rapes massage parlor employee
Giants draft pick injured, college teammate killed in shooting
Rabbi hails heroes who chased off Poway synagogue gunman
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Islanders lose 2-1 to Carolina Hurricanes; Carolina now has 2-0 series lead
More TOP STORIES News