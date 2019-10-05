15-year-old boy dies after hit-and-run crash in New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A search is underway for the driver behind a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old boy in Ocean County, New Jersey Friday night.Police said a father and son were walking east on Oak Street in Lakewood around 9:00 p.m. when they were struck by a Jeep, which was also traveling eastbound.Police described the vehicle as a dark-colored "newer style" Jeep Cherokee, which fled south on Albert Avenue after the crash.The 37-year-old father sustained an elbow injury, but his 15-year-old son was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.----------