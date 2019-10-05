15-year-old boy dies after hit-and-run crash in New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A search is underway for the driver behind a hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old boy in Ocean County, New Jersey Friday night.

Police said a father and son were walking east on Oak Street in Lakewood around 9:00 p.m. when they were struck by a Jeep, which was also traveling eastbound.

Police described the vehicle as a dark-colored "newer style" Jeep Cherokee, which fled south on Albert Avenue after the crash.

The 37-year-old father sustained an elbow injury, but his 15-year-old son was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lakewoodocean countyhit and runteen killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pipe-wielding suspect kills 4 homeless men in NYC, police say
Viewer donates puppy to NYC teen whose dog was mauled to death
LI man accused of raping, beating woman he met online
Expect snowy, stormy winter in NYC, AccuWeather says
AccuWeather: Cool start to the weekend
Yankees beat Twins 10-4, take Game 1 of ALDS
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Show More
Massive fire tears through Bronx building; injuries reported
Police: Man fatally shot inside Bronx subway station
2 killed after out-of-control car crashes into elevated train overpass
Teen's body washes up in NYC days after swimmers go missing
NYPD detective killed in the line of duty laid to rest
More TOP STORIES News