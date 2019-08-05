15-year-old boy disappears while swimming with friends at Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- The search for a 15-year-old boy who may have drowned off the coast of Rockaway Beach has resumed.
The teen was swimming with friends on Sunday when police say he jumped in the water with a group of people but wasn't able to stay above water.
First responders searched the area Sunday night but the 15-year-old was never found.
Eyewitnesses said rescuers did all they could, but the water was too deep to find the young teen.
On July 31, the search for a missing 18-year-old swimmer ended in tragedy. The teen, identified as John Munoz, of Brooklyn, was the third person to drown in the Rockaways in July.
