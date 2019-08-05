15-year-old boy disappears while swimming with friends at Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- The search for a 15-year-old boy who may have drowned off the coast of Rockaway Beach has resumed.

The teen was swimming with friends on Sunday when police say he jumped in the water with a group of people but wasn't able to stay above water.

First responders searched the area Sunday night but the 15-year-old was never found.

Eyewitnesses said rescuers did all they could, but the water was too deep to find the young teen.

On July 31, the search for a missing 18-year-old swimmer ended in tragedy. The teen, identified as John Munoz, of Brooklyn, was the third person to drown in the Rockaways in July.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rockaway beachqueensnew york citybeachesdrowningnypdfdny
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
5 firefighters and a baby hurt in Bronx multi-alarm fire
Several hurt in apartment building fire in Morrisania, Bronx
Woman sought in Bronx parking space shooting
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
NYPD steps up security, NYC vigil planned after mass shootings
Woman struck, killed by car in the Bronx
Show More
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Investigation ongoing into shooting at Texas Walmart that left 20 dead
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc faces sentencing
Political leaders demanding senators pass gun safety legislation
What we know about El Paso Walmart shooting victims
More TOP STORIES News