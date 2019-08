15-year-old boy disappears while swimming with friends at Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- The search for a 15-year-old boy who may have drowned off the coast of Rockaway Beach has resumed.The teen was swimming with friends on Sunday when police say he jumped in the water with a group of people but wasn't able to stay above water.First responders searched the area Sunday night but the 15-year-old was never found.Eyewitnesses said rescuers did all they could, but the water was too deep to find the young teen.On July 31, the search for a missing 18-year-old swimmer ended in tragedy. The teen, identified as John Munoz, of Brooklyn, was the third person to drown in the Rockaways in July.----------