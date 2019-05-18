15-year-old fatally shot in head in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Harlem that left a teenager dead.

The incident was reported on West 131st Street near the St. Nicholas Housing Development around 9:30 Friday night.

The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive after he was shot in the head.

Police have identified the victim as 15-year-old Jeremiah Draper.

No arrests have been made and authorities are still looking for the shooter.

