15-year-old fatally shot in head in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Harlem that left a teenager dead.
The incident was reported on West 131st Street near the St. Nicholas Housing Development around 9:30 Friday night.
The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive after he was shot in the head.
Police have identified the victim as 15-year-old Jeremiah Draper.
No arrests have been made and authorities are still looking for the shooter.
