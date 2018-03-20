15-year-old found with loaded gun in Brooklyn school

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 15-year-old was caught with a loaded gun in a high school in Brooklyn Tuesday.

The incident happened at Midwood High School on Bedford Avenue in the Midwood section.

Authorities say the student had a loaded .22-caliber handgun.

The student is being questioned, and no injuries were reported.

"This deeply troubling incident was immediately addressed by the NYPD, who swiftly and safely recovered the item," the Department of Education said in a statement. "There is absolutely no place for weapons in our schools, and we are providing ongoing supports to the school community."

Related Topics:
schoolgunsNew York CityMidwoodBrooklyn
