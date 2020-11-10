MOUNT EDEN, Bronx (WABC) -- Two 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, have been arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing of a young woman in a Bronx apartment building.
Police say 20-year-old Nyla Bond was found just before 7 p.m. on November 2 inside a building on Macombs Road in the Mount Eden section with a knife wound to the chest.
She was rushed to Bronx Lebanon Hospital, where she died.
The arrests were made Monday night, but the suspects' names are not being released due to their ages.
Both are charged with murder and manslaughter, while the girl is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and the boy with unlawful transfer of an assault weapon.
Also Read: Community mourns death of 62-year-old man fatally stabbed in the Bronx
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
15-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy charged in Bronx stabbing murder
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More