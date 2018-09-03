15-year-old girl falls from fire escape in Manhattan, dies

Naveen Dhaliwal reports from TriBeCa on the deadly fall.

Naveen Dhaliwal, Eyewitness News
TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
A teenage girl died after she fell from an apartment building in Tribeca.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was attending a party inside an apartment building on Reade Street Sunday night.

For some reason, she decided to walk out on the fire escape.

It happened on the top floor of the five-story building near the corner of West Broadway.

Police say the girl lost her balance and fell five stories to the sidewalk below.

She was pronounced dead at Bellevue Medical Center.

Police are still trying to determine what she was doing on the fire escape, and who else was at the party.

They hope more witnesses can provide some answers to their questions.

